Around The Region for April 3

The Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering modifications to fees for Engineering & Construction Management at 11 a.m. Tuesday, during the County Commissioners regular weekly meeting at 100 West Washington St., Suite 1113, Hagerstown. If the modifications are adopted, they would go into effect on July 1. A list of the proposed modifications is available for review in the County Commissioners Office, 100 West Washington St., Suite 1101, Hagerstown.
