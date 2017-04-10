APUS Finance Center achieves LEED Pla...

APUS Finance Center achieves LEED Platinum Certification

Read more: Martinsburg Journal

The American Public University System Finance Center recently attained LEED Platinum Certification, the highest green rating achievable. LEED is an internationally recognized green building certification system developed by the US Green Building Council .

