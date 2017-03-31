Year long burglary investigation leads to arresta

Year long burglary investigation leads to arrest of five Several Franklin County residents were charged this week in burglary investigation. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nFbhY2 FRANKLIN COUNTY - Five area residents were charged this week after a nearly year-long investigation into a string of robberies across the southern part of Franklin County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.