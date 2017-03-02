Rep. Delaney hosting workshop on opioid addiction, treatment

U.S. Rep. John Delaney is hosting a workshop on opioid addiction that includes health-care workers from three western Maryland counties and the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Delaney's office says the event Thursday night in Hagerstown is designed to connect residents with resources and advice on how to respond to the ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.