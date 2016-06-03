Heroin addict gets life for killing h...

Heroin addict gets life for killing his friend's girlfriend

Wednesday Mar 1

This June 3, 2016 file photo provided by the Washington County Sheriff's Office shows Anthony Minnick. A judge has ordered life imprisonment Wednesday, March 1, 2017, for Minnick, a heroin addict, who fatally shot his friend's girlfriend after she threatened to expose him for stealing.

