Heroin addict gets life for killing his friend's girlfriend
This June 3, 2016 file photo provided by the Washington County Sheriff's Office shows Anthony Minnick. A judge has ordered life imprisonment Wednesday, March 1, 2017, for Minnick, a heroin addict, who fatally shot his friend's girlfriend after she threatened to expose him for stealing.
