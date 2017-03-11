Forecast calls for first major snowfall in a mild season
Less than a week after basking in 71-degree weather and the scent of blooming flowers, the Baltimore region is facing its first significant snowfall of the season. Forecasters declared a winter storm watch Saturday for Maryland's central corridor that will be in effect from Monday night to Tuesday evening.
Hagerstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rv center (Oct '08)
|Mar 4
|frank gordon
|25
|Church of God Universal is a Cult (Jul '12)
|Mar 2
|gram15
|45
|The Wolf Organization shedding lumber yards (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Inquiry targets Md. gang (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Jack Myhogoff
|18
|Review: Life Treatment Center (Apr '13)
|Dec '16
|BethAnne101
|9
|Mitzi's gentlemen's club
|Dec '16
|JOE
|5
|WHAG Ignores Crimes Of Hillary Clinton
|Nov '16
|SherlockHomes
|4
