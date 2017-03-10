Father beat son because he couldn't pronounce the word 'four'
Devon John Eason, 33, from Maryland, allegedly beat his son because he couldn't pronounce the word 'four', authorities say. Devon John Eason, 33, from Maryland, allegedly beat his son because he couldn't pronounce the word 'four', authorities say.
Hagerstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rv center (Oct '08)
|Mar 4
|frank gordon
|25
|Church of God Universal is a Cult (Jul '12)
|Mar 2
|gram15
|45
|The Wolf Organization shedding lumber yards (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Inquiry targets Md. gang (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Jack Myhogoff
|18
|Review: Life Treatment Center (Apr '13)
|Dec '16
|BethAnne101
|9
|Mitzi's gentlemen's club
|Dec '16
|JOE
|5
|WHAG Ignores Crimes Of Hillary Clinton
|Nov '16
|SherlockHomes
|4
