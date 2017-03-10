Father beat son because he couldn't p...

Father beat son because he couldn't pronounce the word 'four'

Friday Mar 10

Devon John Eason, 33, from Maryland, allegedly beat his son because he couldn't pronounce the word 'four', authorities say. Devon John Eason, 33, from Maryland, allegedly beat his son because he couldn't pronounce the word 'four', authorities say.

