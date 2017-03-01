Uncle of boy killed over missing birt...

Uncle of boy killed over missing birthday cake gets 10 years

Monday Feb 27 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

This undated file photo provided by the Hagerstown Police Department shows Jacob Barajas. Barajas, the uncle of a boy who was fatally beaten over a missing piece of birthday has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for handcuffing him to a chair and watching the mother's boyfriend pummel the boy senseless.

