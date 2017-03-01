Support Groups for February 27

A The Hagerstown Parkinson's Support Group will meet at 11:45 a.m. Thursday at Western Sizzlin' Steakhouse Restaurant, 17567 York Road, Hagerstown, Maryland. Guest speaker will be Jaclyn Garrish, a speech-language pathologist from Total Rehab, who will discuss speech and swallowing issues in Parkinson's Disease.

