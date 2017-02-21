Support Groups for February 20
Guest speaker will be Jaclyn Garrish, a speech-language pathologist from Total Rehab, who will discuss speech and swallowing issues in Parkinson's Disease. For more information, call Art Guyer, facilitator, at 240-625-2722; email [email protected]; or visit www.fareshare.net/ a The Man-to-Man prostate cancer support group will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at City Hospital's Dorothy McCormack Center in Martinsburg, in the second floor conference room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Hagerstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Wolf Organization shedding lumber yards (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Inquiry targets Md. gang (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Jack Myhogoff
|18
|Review: Life Treatment Center (Apr '13)
|Dec '16
|BethAnne101
|9
|Church of God Universal is a Cult (Jul '12)
|Dec '16
|Jennifer
|44
|Mitzi's gentlemen's club
|Dec '16
|JOE
|5
|rv center (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|martz friends
|24
|WHAG Ignores Crimes Of Hillary Clinton
|Nov '16
|SherlockHomes
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hagerstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC