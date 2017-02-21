'Sometimes people change': Maryland shop owner offering to cover racist tattoos for free
In prison and on the street, he said, some people are forced into hate groups and gangs to avoid becoming victims themselves. But later in life, a tattoo memorializing that hatred and violence works against them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hagerstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Wolf Organization shedding lumber yards (Dec '08)
|Jan 24
|Anonymous
|4
|Inquiry targets Md. gang (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Jack Myhogoff
|18
|Review: Life Treatment Center (Apr '13)
|Dec '16
|BethAnne101
|9
|Church of God Universal is a Cult (Jul '12)
|Dec '16
|Jennifer
|44
|Mitzi's gentlemen's club
|Dec '16
|JOE
|5
|rv center (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|martz friends
|24
|WHAG Ignores Crimes Of Hillary Clinton
|Nov '16
|SherlockHomes
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hagerstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC