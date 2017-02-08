Pastors Are People Too
The TAD group of long-time Atlantic readers started a really interesting discussion this week that centers on the question, "What is the most common and/or annoying misconception about your vocation?" The most up-voted entry came from a clergywoman: People assume that clergy want to discuss religion all the time. Not remotely true.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Atlantic.
Add your comments below
