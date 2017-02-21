Old Farmstead's History Runs From Joh...

Old Farmstead's History Runs From John Brown To James Brown

Saturday Feb 18

From John Brown's raid to James Brown's wail, a stream of hot-blooded American history runs through a 19th-century farmstead in the Appalachian foothills of western Maryland. The John Brown connection is well known.

