Mom pleads guilty in son's birthday c...

Mom pleads guilty in son's birthday cake beating death

1 hr ago

Mother whose boyfriend beat her son, 9, to death over a missing piece of birthday cake pleads guilty to abuse for failing to stop the attack and then sending away an ambulance as he lay dying Oriana Garcia, 27, pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse after her son was beat to death in his home in 2015 Jack Garcia, 9, was handcuffed to a chair by his uncle and was fatally pummeled by his mother's boyfriend after he stealing a piece of birthday cake Oriana Garcia, 27, pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse after the death of her son Jack in 2015 A Maryland woman who was charged for beating her son over a missing piece of birthday cake has pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse.

