Man who shot up Maryland hotel room gets 15 years in prison

In this photo provided by Washington County, Md., Sheriff's Office, Edward Clarence Schneider is shown in a police booking photo March 15, 2016, in Hagerstown, Md. The California truck driver has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting up a Hagerstown, Maryland, hotel room, sending bullets into nearby rooms, while he was high on crystal meth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.