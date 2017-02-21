Man who shot up Maryland hotel room gets 15 years in prison
In this photo provided by Washington County, Md., Sheriff's Office, Edward Clarence Schneider is shown in a police booking photo March 15, 2016, in Hagerstown, Md. The California truck driver has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting up a Hagerstown, Maryland, hotel room, sending bullets into nearby rooms, while he was high on crystal meth.
