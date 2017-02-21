Man who shot up Maryland hotel room g...

Man who shot up Maryland hotel room gets 15 years in prison

In this photo provided by Washington County, Md., Sheriff's Office, Edward Clarence Schneider is shown in a police booking photo March 15, 2016, in Hagerstown, Md. The California truck driver has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting up a Hagerstown, Maryland, hotel room, sending bullets into nearby rooms, while he was high on crystal meth.

