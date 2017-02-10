Hagerstown man charged in high-speed chase froma

Hagerstown man charged in high-speed chase from 2015 A Hagerstown man is accused of going 130 mph during a police chase on Interstate 81. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2kvsDUS Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tim Barker of the York County District Attorney's Office talks about part of the reason why police have been instructed to charge obstructing the administration of law if someone refuses to have his or her blood taken. CHAMBERSBURG - A year after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in which he was seriously injured, a Hagerstown, Maryland, man now faces charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.