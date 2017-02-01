'Bowl for the Cure' set for March 5
The Sixth Annual Bowl for the Cure event will take place March 5 at Southside Bowl on Virginia Avenue. The fundraising event is hosted by Southside Bowl for the Cure and Turner's Southside Bowl.
