'Bowl for the Cure' set for March 5

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

The Sixth Annual Bowl for the Cure event will take place March 5 at Southside Bowl on Virginia Avenue. The fundraising event is hosted by Southside Bowl for the Cure and Turner's Southside Bowl.

