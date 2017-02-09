Averitt Express adds new locations in Hagerstown, Md., Saint Albans, W. Va.

Because of its growth of service to and out of the northeast, Averitt Express recently added new locations in Hagerstown, Maryland, and Saint Albans, West Virginia. The new locations will provide flexibility for Averitt by allowing it to place more trucks in Maryland and West Virginia, which will help meet increasing demand for truckload services in both areas, according to Elise Leeson, vice president of human relations.

