Averitt Express adds new locations in...

Averitt Express adds new locations in Hagerstown, Md., Saint Albans, W. Va.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Trucker

Because of its growth of service to and out of the northeast, Averitt Express recently added new locations in Hagerstown, Maryland, and Saint Albans, West Virginia. The new locations will provide flexibility for Averitt by allowing it to place more trucks in Maryland and West Virginia, which will help meet increasing demand for truckload services in both areas, according to Elise Leeson, vice president of human relations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trucker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hagerstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Wolf Organization shedding lumber yards (Dec '08) Jan 24 Anonymous 4
News Inquiry targets Md. gang (Feb '08) Dec '16 Jack Myhogoff 18
Review: Life Treatment Center (Apr '13) Dec '16 BethAnne101 9
Church of God Universal is a Cult (Jul '12) Dec '16 Jennifer 44
Mitzi's gentlemen's club Dec '16 JOE 5
rv center (Oct '08) Nov '16 martz friends 24
WHAG Ignores Crimes Of Hillary Clinton Nov '16 SherlockHomes 4
See all Hagerstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hagerstown Forum Now

Hagerstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hagerstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Hagerstown, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,878 • Total comments across all topics: 278,740,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC