Averitt Express Adds Locations, Bonus for Regional Drivers

Averitt Express Inc. has added new locations in Hagerstown, Maryland, and Saint Albans, West Virginia, to meet increasing demand for truckload services in both areas, the company said. Also, Averitt is seeking regional drivers - solo and team - for both locations and, as an added incentive, there is a $5,000 sign-on bonus for qualified drivers, the Cookeville, Tennessee-based carrier said.

