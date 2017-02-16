4 days after inmate's slaying, his ra...

4 days after inmate's slaying, his rape conviction is tossed

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

This undated photo provided by the Washington County Sheriff's Office shows Roger Lee Largent in Hagerstown, Md. Largent's rape conviction was overturned Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, four days after he was found slain in a state prison cell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hagerstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Wolf Organization shedding lumber yards (Dec '08) Jan 24 Anonymous 4
News Inquiry targets Md. gang (Feb '08) Dec '16 Jack Myhogoff 18
Review: Life Treatment Center (Apr '13) Dec '16 BethAnne101 9
Church of God Universal is a Cult (Jul '12) Dec '16 Jennifer 44
Mitzi's gentlemen's club Dec '16 JOE 5
rv center (Oct '08) Nov '16 martz friends 24
WHAG Ignores Crimes Of Hillary Clinton Nov '16 SherlockHomes 4
See all Hagerstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hagerstown Forum Now

Hagerstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hagerstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hagerstown, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,410 • Total comments across all topics: 278,937,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC