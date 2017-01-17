Reform Rabbi: I Turned Down Offer to ...

Reform Rabbi: I Turned Down Offer to Speak at Inaugural Service

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Forward

A Reform rabbi from Maryland rejected an invitation to address Donald Trump at a prayer service marking the presidential inauguration because he thought his participation "could appear callous to the many fears in [his] community." Writing Tuesday in the Washington Post , Rabbi Ari Plost of Congregation B'nai Abraham in Hagerstown, Maryland, said that he turned down an offer to speak as a Jewish representative at the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral on Saturday morning.

