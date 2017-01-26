Prosecutors bring new charges in missing-neighbor case
Prosecutors are bringing more charges against a western Maryland man accused of stealing his neighbor's money to pressure him into revealing her whereabouts. Washington County Deputy State's Attorney Joe Michael told a Hagerstown judge Wednesday that 67-year-old Jerry Petry could get his $500,000 bail reduced if he directs investigators to Laurie Hendershot's body.
