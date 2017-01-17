Prophetic Word: 'I Will Begin to Redeem the Media and Airwaves in 2017!'
The prince of the power of the air is being divinely interfered with and massively interrupted. I heard heaven proclaim, "The time has come to redeem the airwaves covering the earth and begin to impact the media to become a conduit to pour out My Spirit upon all flesh!" I then saw angels begin to anoint satellite stations and dishes above the earth.
