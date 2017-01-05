Maryland launches listening tour for Every Student Succeeds
The Maryland State Department of Education is launching a statewide listening tour to help the agency develop a plan for meeting requirements of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act. The first of five scheduled sessions is set for Thursday evening in Hagerstown.
