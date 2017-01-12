Man gets life in sniper-style slaying of former girlfriend
This police booking photo provided by Washington County, Md., Sheriff's Office shows Shaun Frazier. Frazier was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, to life in prison for gunning down his former girlfriend Lena Titus from a second-story window as she arrived at his house to retrieve her belongings.
