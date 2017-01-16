Education digest

Education digest

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Education digest Hagerstown Community College announced on January 13 the start of a Promise Pathway Program. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2jQZjaP Similar to other promise programs across the country, this initiative is designed to address the financial barriers for high school students who have the academic readiness and commitment to succeed in college, but lack all the necessary financial resources to do so, even if they qualify for federal financial aid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hagerstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inquiry targets Md. gang (Feb '08) Dec 27 Jack Myhogoff 18
Review: Life Treatment Center (Apr '13) Dec 19 BethAnne101 9
Church of God Universal is a Cult (Jul '12) Dec '16 Jennifer 44
Mitzi's gentlemen's club Dec '16 JOE 5
rv center (Oct '08) Nov '16 martz friends 24
WHAG Ignores Crimes Of Hillary Clinton Nov '16 SherlockHomes 4
News Washington County trick-or-treat times (Oct '09) Oct '16 Teri 6
See all Hagerstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hagerstown Forum Now

Hagerstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hagerstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hagerstown, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,363 • Total comments across all topics: 278,052,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC