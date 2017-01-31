Around Town for January 26

The performance debuts a range of works choreographed by senior dance majors Natalie Carlile, Danielle DelGross, Deontay Gray, Kelly Hobbs, Alexus Mateo, Olivia Mayak, Kelly McGill, Michael Ross, Christopher Saunders, Rachel Shaver and Emma Shortall. MAUGANSVILLE, Md.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.