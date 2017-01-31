Around Town for January 26
The performance debuts a range of works choreographed by senior dance majors Natalie Carlile, Danielle DelGross, Deontay Gray, Kelly Hobbs, Alexus Mateo, Olivia Mayak, Kelly McGill, Michael Ross, Christopher Saunders, Rachel Shaver and Emma Shortall. MAUGANSVILLE, Md.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hagerstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Wolf Organization shedding lumber yards (Dec '08)
|Jan 24
|Anonymous
|4
|Inquiry targets Md. gang (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Jack Myhogoff
|18
|Review: Life Treatment Center (Apr '13)
|Dec '16
|BethAnne101
|9
|Church of God Universal is a Cult (Jul '12)
|Dec '16
|Jennifer
|44
|Mitzi's gentlemen's club
|Dec '16
|JOE
|5
|rv center (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|martz friends
|24
|WHAG Ignores Crimes Of Hillary Clinton
|Nov '16
|SherlockHomes
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hagerstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC