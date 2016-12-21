Police plan to press Trump for surplu...

Police plan to press Trump for surplus gear, groups say

Monday Dec 12

HAGERSTOWN, Md. -- National police organizations say they'll hold President-elect Donald Trump to his promise that surplus military grenade launchers, bayonets, tracked armored vehicles and high-powered firearms and ammunition will once again be available to state and local U.S. police departments.

