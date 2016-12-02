Nearer And Dearer: Maryland's Own African-American Museums

A large spotlight has been shining on the Smithsonian's new, crowded and compelling national African American museum in Washington, but that doesn't dim Maryland's own repositories for black history. Maryland has over a dozen African-American museums of its own, from the National Great Blacks in Wax museum in Baltimore, to the Harriet Tubman museum in Cambridge, to the Doleman Black Heritage museum in Hagerstown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.