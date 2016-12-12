Md. Legal Aid to conduct Coats and Cl...

Md. Legal Aid to conduct Coats and Clinics program

Monday Dec 12

Maryland Legal Aid represetatives will distribute free coats and free legal advice and record expungements in Baltimore and Hagerstown this month during its Coats and Clinics program. Maryland Legal Aiid, Clothes4Souls and Macy's, as well as volunteers from St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, Enoch Pratt Free Library, No Boundaries Coalition, Baltimore Police Department, and Children in ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Hagerstown, MD

