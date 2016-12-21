Maryland's love affair with the lottery at an all-time high
If you dream of winning the lottery and want to improve your chances of hitting it big, try your luck at Central City Liquors in Hagerstown, Maryland. The liquor store at 401 W. Washington St., shelled out the most cash to winners in Washington County, this year and last, according to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency.
