Maryland art exhibit explores television's impact on viewers
An art exhibit in Hagerstown explores the sometimes disturbing impact of television on viewers. The show at the Engine Room opened this month and continues through Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hagerstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inquiry targets Md. gang (Feb '08)
|11 hr
|Jack Myhogoff
|18
|Review: Life Treatment Center (Apr '13)
|Dec 19
|BethAnne101
|9
|Church of God Universal is a Cult (Jul '12)
|Dec 11
|Jennifer
|44
|Mitzi's gentlemen's club
|Dec 9
|JOE
|5
|rv center (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|martz friends
|24
|WHAG Ignores Crimes Of Hillary Clinton
|Nov '16
|SherlockHomes
|4
|Washington County trick-or-treat times (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Teri
|6
Find what you want!
Search Hagerstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC