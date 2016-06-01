Man guilty in slaying of woman who threatened to expose him
This June 1, 2016 photo provided by Washington County, Md., Sheriff's Office shows Anthony Minnick. Minnick pleaded guilty Monday, Dec. 19, to first-degree murder in the shooting of Sonya Smith, a woman whom police say had threatened to turn him in for stealing money from a dollar store and gas station.
