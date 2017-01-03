Hogan Making Western Maryland Announcements
Gov. Larry Hogan is visiting the western Maryland city of Hagerstown to make some announcements in a community eager for urban development funds and transportation improvements. The Republican governor is speaking shortly before noon Thursday at the downtown Maryland Theatre.
