Dr. Clayton Wilcox named next superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education announced that Dr. Clayton Wilcox will become the next superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Wilcox, who is currently serving at Washington County Public Schools in Hagerstown, Maryland, is expected to start at CMS starting on July 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hagerstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Life Treatment Center (Apr '13)
|Dec 19
|BethAnne101
|9
|Church of God Universal is a Cult (Jul '12)
|Dec 11
|Jennifer
|44
|Mitzi's gentlemen's club
|Dec 9
|JOE
|5
|rv center (Oct '08)
|Nov 26
|martz friends
|24
|WHAG Ignores Crimes Of Hillary Clinton
|Nov 22
|SherlockHomes
|4
|Washington County trick-or-treat times (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Teri
|6
|Rigging The Election: Video #4
|Oct '16
|IndictBrock
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hagerstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC