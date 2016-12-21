Death penalty trial in 2014 slaying to begin in January

A death penalty trial is scheduled next month in the shooting death of a man found in the trunk of a burned car in Pennsylvania more than two years ago. The Tribune-Democrat reports that jury selection begins Jan. 9 for the trial of 20-year-old Jonta Bishop of Hagerstown, Maryland, with opening statements slated for Jan. 17. Prosecutors have said they plan to seek capital punishment if Bishop is convicted of first-degree murder in the September 2014 death of 36-year-old James Deenen Jr. Authorities allege that the slaying occurred during a marijuana purchase, and Bishop shot the Hyndman resident in the back of the head, stuffed his body in the trunk and set fire to the vehicle.

