Blazing Bobcats Go on the Road
The Broad Ford Elementary School Blazing Bobcats Orff Ensemble made an early trip to Hagerstown yesterday to perform at the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts. The group was invited by the Maryland State Department of Education to play at the morning opening of the MSDE Regional Fine Arts Briefing, held at the museum.
