Former Hagerstown mayor making formal return to office

The 58-year-old retired correctional officer defeated Mayor David Gysberts by 125 votes out of more than 13,000 cast in a nonpartisan election Nov. 8. Bruchey campaigned on a platform of fiscal responsibility, public safety and greater cooperation between government and business owners in the western Maryland city of 41,000. He currently works as videography salesman.

