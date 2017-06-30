Patrol officer nabs alleged road rage...

Patrol officer nabs alleged road rage driver in act

Yesterday Read more: NJ.com

Hackettstown police nabbed an alleged road rage driver who crossed over double yellow lines trying to pass the driver in front of her and nearly struck two other cars. The incident was caught on a police cruiser video camera about 4 p.m. Monday along Grand Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

