Patrol officer nabs alleged road rage driver in act
Hackettstown police nabbed an alleged road rage driver who crossed over double yellow lines trying to pass the driver in front of her and nearly struck two other cars. The incident was caught on a police cruiser video camera about 4 p.m. Monday along Grand Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking to hire a good barber
|Jun 9
|Donnabelle
|1
|Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years
|May '17
|Congratulations
|1
|Hackettstown woman sentenced for fraud
|May '17
|Saywhut
|1
|Hackettstown life (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Edit
|4
|Stanhope contest?
|Feb '17
|WTF
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|lisah
|5
|Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing?
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC