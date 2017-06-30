Man 'goes out on a limb' to relieve h...

Man 'goes out on a limb' to relieve himself at high school, cops say

Hackettstown police at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday found Amaya-Cantarero allegedly in a tree in the parking lot of Hackettstown High School, 599 Warren St., and ordered him down. Police said a portable restroom was available about 20 feet away from the tree.

Hackettstown, NJ

