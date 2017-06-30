Driver with 17 heroin packets crashes...

Driver with 17 heroin packets crashes into culvert, mailbox, cops say

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: NJ.com

Hackettstown police were called at 6:49 p.m. June 27 to Grand Avenue for a reported hit-and-run crash involving a 2011 BMW striking a culvert, police said. An officer found a car that matched the description provided by a witness a short while later along Grand Avenue and stopped it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hackettstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking to hire a good barber Jun 9 Donnabelle 1
News Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years May '17 Congratulations 1
News Hackettstown woman sentenced for fraud May '17 Saywhut 1
Hackettstown life (Mar '11) Apr '17 Edit 4
Stanhope contest? Feb '17 WTF 1
animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16) Feb '17 lisah 5
Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing? Jan '17 Wondering 1
See all Hackettstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hackettstown Forum Now

Hackettstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hackettstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Hackettstown, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,840 • Total comments across all topics: 282,242,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC