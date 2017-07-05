Driver nearly hits Hackettstown cop car after road ragea 3 hours, 49 minutes | News

Driver nearly hits Hackettstown cop c...

Driver nearly hits Hackettstown cop car after road rage

A driver nearly hit a cop car while attempting to get in front of a motorist involved in a road rage incident, Hackettstown Police said.

Hackettstown, NJ

