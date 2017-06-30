Drinking in Hackettstown High School ...

Drinking in Hackettstown High School parking lot leads to arrest

Drinking in the Hackettstown High School parking lot led to the arrest of a Clifton man on a charge of possession of an open container of alcohol, police said. At approximately 12:52 p.m. Friday, June 30, a Hackettstown police officer was patrolling the Hackettstown High School parking lot when the officer observed a male drinking Modelo beer.

