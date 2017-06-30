Celebrating the Fourth in Blairstown

Celebrating the Fourth in Blairstown

Photo by Daniel Freel/New Jersey Herald Kathryn Zurovchak, 10, of Frelinghuysen, blows on the back of a frog to get it to jump during the frog racing competition at Blairstown's Fourth of July celebration at Footbridge Park on Tuesday in Blairstown. Photo by Daniel Freel/New Jersey Herald - Cindy Calvano, of Budd Lake, lends her daughter, Autumn, 3, a helping hand as she competes in the sack race competition at the annual Fourth of July celebration at Footbridge Park along the banks of the Paulins Kill on Tuesday, in Blairstown.

