Traffic stop leads to drug charge
According to Hackettstown police, at approximately 11:53 p.m. Thursday, an officer responding to a report of suspicious people in a parking lot on Valentine Street stopped a vehicle pulling out of the lot. While talking to the driver, later identified as Brandon Silva, 18, the officer detected the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle.
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking to hire a good barber
|Jun 9
|Donnabelle
|1
|Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years
|May '17
|Congratulations
|1
|Hackettstown woman sentenced for fraud
|May '17
|Saywhut
|1
|Hackettstown life (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Edit
|4
|Stanhope contest?
|Feb '17
|WTF
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|lisah
|5
|Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing?
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|1
