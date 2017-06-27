Traffic stop leads to drug charge

Traffic stop leads to drug charge

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: New Jersey Herald

According to Hackettstown police, at approximately 11:53 p.m. Thursday, an officer responding to a report of suspicious people in a parking lot on Valentine Street stopped a vehicle pulling out of the lot. While talking to the driver, later identified as Brandon Silva, 18, the officer detected the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hackettstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking to hire a good barber Jun 9 Donnabelle 1
News Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years May '17 Congratulations 1
News Hackettstown woman sentenced for fraud May '17 Saywhut 1
Hackettstown life (Mar '11) Apr '17 Edit 4
Stanhope contest? Feb '17 WTF 1
animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16) Feb '17 lisah 5
Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing? Jan '17 Wondering 1
See all Hackettstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hackettstown Forum Now

Hackettstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hackettstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Hackettstown, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,883 • Total comments across all topics: 282,097,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC