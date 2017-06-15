These fish are keeping South Jersey m...

These fish are keeping South Jersey mosquito population under control

20 hrs ago

If the mosquito population is kept under control this summer, it will be fish that South Jersey residents have to thank. Officials from the Camden County Mosquito Control Commission and the county's Health Department announced Thursday that the two agencies, as they did last summer, are partnering to distribute hundreds of thousands of little fish in stagnant bodies of water throughout the region.

