Student found dead 7 days after entering dorm
Authorities say a New Jersey City University graduate student was found dead in his dorm room seven days after his key card was used to enter the building and two days after classes ended. The Jersey Journal reports the university's housing director found 54-year-old Jerome Hill face down on his bed wearing a breathing mask on May 17. Spokeswoman Ellen Wayman-Gordon says officials went to the room because Hill had not answered a question about his summer housing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years
|May 18
|Congratulations
|1
|Hackettstown woman sentenced for fraud
|May '17
|Saywhut
|1
|Hackettstown life (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Edit
|4
|Stanhope contest?
|Feb '17
|WTF
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|lisah
|5
|Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing?
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|1
|School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206
|Jan '17
|Isacat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC