Stanhope man hurt in 3-vehicle crash
A 38-year-old Stanhope man had to be cut out of his car Friday morning after his vehicle was struck from behind and forced under a stopped dump truck, Hackettstown police said. Nicholas Cardone III was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center where he was reported in stable condition on Saturday, police said.
