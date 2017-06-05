Stanhope man hurt in 3-vehicle crash

Stanhope man hurt in 3-vehicle crash

A 38-year-old Stanhope man had to be cut out of his car Friday morning after his vehicle was struck from behind and forced under a stopped dump truck, Hackettstown police said. Nicholas Cardone III was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center where he was reported in stable condition on Saturday, police said.

