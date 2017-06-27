Ronetco awards $22,000 in scholarships

Committed to continuing education, RoNetco provides $22,000 in scholarships every year to associates and children and grandchildren of associates from the seven ShopRite supermarkets and their corporate offices. Employing more than 1,800 people, RoNetco is committed to providing opportunities for associates to pursue a post high school education by not only offering scholarships, but by encouraging staff members to take advantage of their generous tuition reimbursement program and discounted tuition with participating colleges and universities.

