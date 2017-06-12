Police: Teen stole bike to get to sch...

Police: Teen stole bike to get to school on time

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: New Jersey Herald

It might have been an action with the best of intentions, but to local police stealing a bicycle is theft no matter the reason. A 16-year-old Hackettstown teen allegedly stole a bicycle from a rack at Hackettstown Middle School and then rode it about a half mile to Hackettstown High School in an attempt to avoid being tardy, police said.

