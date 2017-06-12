Police: Teen stole bike to get to school on time
It might have been an action with the best of intentions, but to local police stealing a bicycle is theft no matter the reason. A 16-year-old Hackettstown teen allegedly stole a bicycle from a rack at Hackettstown Middle School and then rode it about a half mile to Hackettstown High School in an attempt to avoid being tardy, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking to hire a good barber
|Jun 9
|Donnabelle
|1
|Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years
|May 18
|Congratulations
|1
|Hackettstown woman sentenced for fraud
|May '17
|Saywhut
|1
|Hackettstown life (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Edit
|4
|Stanhope contest?
|Feb '17
|WTF
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|lisah
|5
|Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing?
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC